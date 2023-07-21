Crawford Tech has been reinventing itself to revitalize and develop a technical workforce for local manufacturing firms.
Starting in August, Crawford Tech is embarking on a campaign to get more students into its precision machining program, according to Kevin Sprong, director of the technical education school.
The school’s precision machining program can accommodate up to 40 students, but has about 30 for the coming academic year that begins this fall.
It will take a multi-year effort to increase those numbers, Sprong told a crowd of about 80 representing local manufacturing firms and interests on Wednesday night.
But the school is getting some significant support, he said.
The Ainsworth Foundation, a nonprofit charitable foundation based in Saegertown and founded by members of the Lang family of Dad’s/Ainsworth Pet Foods, is providing funding toward new marketing efforts.
“It’s to attract, train and retain,” Sprong said. “We know we’re a pipeline — and not the only one.”
The revamping idea started when Tommy Lang, retired past chairman of the pet food company, approached Sprong in 2019, asking how the firm might be able to help. Ainsworth had been having trouble finding and retaining enough skilled workers for its business, Sprong said.
Developing or finding skilled workers is the biggest challenge not only for Crawford County manufacturers, but across the nation as well.
The manufacturing skills gap in the U.S. could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030, according to a recent study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. The cost of those missing jobs potentially could total $1 trillion in 2030 alone, according to the study.
To reinvent itself, the school first shortened its name to Crawford Tech from Crawford County Career and Technical Center. It then recently completed an overhaul of its website, revamping it to highlight high-tech cutting edge skills that can be learned.
Revamping the website has increased engagement times on the website by both students and parents, according to Sprong.
“It’s one way to recruit students and, quite honestly, their parents, too,” he said. “Forr us to get students, we need to get their parents on board. They (students) don’t come to us without the parents’ support.”
The new marketing campaign will focus on the need for precision machinists needed by aviation industries, medical industries, military and defense industries, and automotive/vehicle industries, and how those machinists play key roles.
In addition, the school is recruiting members of the local manufacturing community to serve on its occupational advisory committee for precision machining and manufacturing. The advisory committee helps determine what the program needs to train workers to succeed, according to Sprong.
“We’re hoping to get more involvement from this community and help revitalize the manufacturing industry,” he said. “That in turn gives us more students to hopefully fill the positions that you have open.”
“Right now, we have one instructor (for precision machining),” he added. “I’d love to be able to go back to my board in a year or two and say we’ve revitalized this program to a point where we need to add another instructor.”
