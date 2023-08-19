The last remaining two-year programs at Crawford Tech will transition to three-year programs following the 2024-2025 school year, according to school officials.
At its meeting this week, the board that oversees Crawford Tech voted in favor of the change for the carpentry, electrical occupations and health occupations programs.
The change was prompted by teacher interest, according to Assistant Director Mike Costa, who anticipated a “smooth transition.”
“Instructors have inquired about going to three-year programs in order to be able to cover more material and hopefully give students more of an opportunity to get out into some co-op positions in their senior year,” Costa said in an email.
Crawford Tech enrolls approximately 460 students in 17 programs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
A “signing day” ceremony held at the school in May honored 64 seniors in the school’s cooperative education program who were headed directly into the workforce following graduation. The school reported at the time that 171 of its seniors had received job commitments prior to graduation.
