After two days of competition against the nation’s best, including multiple written and hands-on challenges, recent Crawford Tech graduate Garrick Jordan waited inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to learn whether he was among the finalists at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships.
Jordan, who competed in electronics technology, was joined for the awards ceremony by his instructor Rob Kightlinger as well as his parents and grandparents. The group watched as finalists in other disciplines were announced, with the home states of the top three finishers displayed on the arena’s screens.
“For my competition, they called Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts,” Jordan recalled recently. “I knew I was top three, but was I first? was I second? was I third? I didn’t find that out until I was on stage.”
Seeing Jordan’s home state in the bright lights had an effect on Jordan’s supporters.
“To say I was elated to see Pennsylvania come up on the big screen would be an understatement,” Kightlinger recalled. “It was very exciting — I was holding my breath.”
In the end, Jordan earned a bronze medal in the competition held during the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta late last month, becoming the third Crawford Tech student to bring home a medal in the past three years.
The annual conference draws more than 6,500 competitors in 110 fields from around the country. More than 50 high school students qualified to compete in electronics technology and Jordan said about 25 participated, including tech students from as far away as Texas and California.
The grueling clash — part endurance match, part pressure cooker — featured written tests on electronics and customer service and practical tests on soldering, breadboard circuit construction and troubleshooting.
Jordan, who will attend Penn State Erie, The Behrend College to study electrical engineering in the fall, felt more confident about the elements that he enjoys the most — soldering and troubleshooting. Adding to the pressure, the area of the convention center set aside for the competition was open to the public and the events were timed.
“I didn’t really notice the people watching,” Jordan recalled. “I focused on what was right in front of me.”
With the clock ticking down, maintaining that focus proved challenging.
“I never ran out of time, but I got quite close on soldering,” Jordan said. “I hit the button to be judged with like 45 seconds left.”
It wasn’t the only challenge that Jordan encountered.
Before the competition started, Kightlinger and Jordan learned the competition would require the use of a precision screwdriver set, which they had not brought with them.
A stop by the Channellock booth at the trade show that was part of the conference solved that problem, according to Kightlinger.
“They were kind enough to give us a set of screwdrivers to use,” he said.
Then, during a practice session just before the start of the competition, Jordan discovered one of his meter leads used to test and identify problems in electrical components and circuits was faulty.
Kightlinger had just come from talking to the representatives at the trade show booth for Fluke, a maker of multimeters and other devices. He returned and the company loaned Jordan a replacement.
With his tools in order, Jordan got to work.
Despite what Kightlinger described as back-to-back “all-day affairs,” Jordan said the work was fun.
“Even if I hadn’t won, the whole SkillsUSA experience was fun,” he said, “and, I think, beneficial to me — having met people, having the experience of competing and having learned more for it.”
Jordan was not the first family member to benefit from such an experience.
John Jordan, his father, attended the awards ceremony with his wife, Joy, and parents Doug and Chris Jordan — 27 years after John himself had competed at the 1996 SkillUSA Championships in precision machining. Both men won the Pennsylvania state competition, but only Garrick came home from nationals with a medal.
“My hope out of the whole deal was that he would place and do better than me,” John said. “I thought it was awesome.”
The two men have more in common than their shared competitive experiences: Garrick is spending the summer as an intern at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc., where John programs CNC machines and the two see each other occasionally.
“He’s wiring up a robot control right now,” John said, the pride evident in his voice. “He’s done quite well for himself.”
The success is no mere coincidence, according to Kightlinger, who pointed out that Garrick, who attended PENNCREST Cyber Academy along with Crawford Tech, was also a wrestler and a member of the trap shooting team.
“I don’t think there was any luck involved,” Kightlinger said of Garrick’s performance. “He’s an amazing young man. His future is very bright.
“I can’t wait to see what he does,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.