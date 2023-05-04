On the one hand, Garrick Jordan is exactly the kind of student that teachers like to have in class: motivated, curious, clever, able to respond creatively to unexpected challenges.
On the other hand, having the kind of “very good student” that Jordan is can present some issues, according to Rob Kightlinger, who leads the electronics technology program at Crawford Tech.
“It’s been a struggle on my part to keep him ‘fed’ enough, so to speak, with different things to do because he’s consistently done early with all of the required work,” Kightlinger said of the PENNCREST Cyber Academy senior, “so I’m always giving him something new and different to broaden his horizons.”
Not that Kightlinger was complaining: An emergency vehicle light bar in need of a controller — a device that would require sophisticated digital and analog circuitry work — has waited patiently in the electronics tech shop for nearly a decade as Kightlinger waited for just the right student to tackle the project. After working on it for nearly a year, rewiring it completely, making various power supplies of different voltages, installing switches and relays that will control the power supply from a car battery, Jordan hopes to see the light bar mounted from the ceiling where it can be used during tours before he graduates in about a month.
As for his plans after graduation, a welcome addition to his schedule came last month when Jordan placed first in the electronics technology competition held as part of the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania Leadership and Skills Conference that took place in Hershey.
By finishing first in the state, Jordan earned the right to represent Pennsylvania at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19 to 23.
Making the win even more impressive was the fact that Jordan didn’t learn the exact format of the competition until he arrived in Hershey, according to Kightlinger. Of course, that’s not to say he didn’t prepare: The electronics technology course at Tech is a three-year program, Kightlinger said, where students learn the basics in the first year and then spend a year on analog electronics and another year on digital technology.
“Although the state requires very little digital, I do a full year,” Kightlinger said, “because, let’s face it, everything is digital today.”
In other words, students aren’t spending their time repairing TVs and VCRs, Kightlinger added, they’re studying a pre-engineering course. As though to offer proof of Kightlinger’s statement, Jordan said he was headed to Penn State Behrend in the fall to study electrical engineering.
Amid rows of workspaces crowded with circuit boards, oscilloscopes, soldering irons meters of all sorts, a few vintage appliances and — in one corner, a light bar and car battery — Jordan and other students seemed at home. Above his analog-digital trainer pad, a portable workstation that students build at the end of their first year in the program, hung a plastic Halloween skull. With a flip of a switch, LEDs inside the skull began illuminating in various colors.
When Jordan finished the scheduled work around October of his first year in the program, Kightlinger gave him the skull and said, “Stick some blinky lights in there,” Jordan recalled.
“It’s all about the blinky-blinky,” a smiling Kightlinger said, hearing the story from a few workspaces away.
For the state conference, the competition consisted of five parts: a customer service exam, a written exam, soldering, breadboarding and troubleshooting. Competitors demonstrate their knowledge of analog and digital circuitry; ability to troubleshoot electronic circuits; ability to construct and test experimental circuits; and ability to design and select circuit components. Along the way, they have to use and calibrate electronic equipment, record and organize data, and demonstrate proper safety practices.
The tests weren’t all that fun, Jordan said, but he enjoyed soldering and troubleshooting.
“I like fixing things,” he explained.
Jordan expects a similar experience at the national competition next month, but he’s not sure what to expect in terms of the level of competition.
“I know I was the best in Pennsylvania,” he said, “but this is every other state.”
Crawford Tech competitors at the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania Leadership and Skills Conference held in Hershey last month
• Garrick Jordan, PENNCREST Cyber Academy, first place in electronics technology
• Caidence Meacham, Meadville Area Senior High, third place in culinary arts
• Chloe Custer, Conneaut Area Senior High, sixth place in basic health care
• Hailey Delo, Cochranton Junior-Senior High, fifth place in first aid/CPR
• Abigail Shiver, Conneaut Area Senior High, sixth place in medical terminology
