The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation will accept applications for discretionary grants through 5 p.m. June 15.
Grant requests may be submitted by eligible tax-exempt nonprofits, governmental bodies, municipalities and schools, officials said in making the announcement. Grant guidelines and an application form may be reviewed at www.crawfordheritage.org/grants/.
The Foundation awards discretionary grants twice each year from several funds. Grants from the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation Unrestricted Fund and Ben Franklin Trust support projects in all parts of Crawford County. Titusville-area projects are financed from the Fred Lintner Fund and the Titusville Fund. Programs for children and youth receive support from the Bernadene R. and John B. Cooley Fund. Grants from the Marian and Vincent Barsch Fund support cemetery preservation projects throughout Crawford County. Faith-based and religious programs in the Titusville-area may apply for funding from the Albert L. Carlson Fund. The Richard H. and Nancy C. Zinn Fund supports the arts, arts programming and the performing arts. Finally, the Wayne A. and Jessie B. Stainbrook Fund provides for agricultural, environmental, and conservation programs and projects, as well as youth education in those four areas.
Grant awards typically range from $300 to $3,000 with an average of $1,000. Applicants should consider these limitations when making a request.
Grants are awarded to deserving organizations to address a variety of issues including environmental protection and beautification, benevolent, charitable and civic functions, community development, education and literary pursuits, health and safety, and research and scientific development. Grant applications are accepted from tax-exempt non-profit organizations, government bodies, municipalities and schools.
Previous grants have helped local libraries enhance their collections and offerings. They have supported programs to educate children about business, care for senior citizens and make the arts more accessible to everyone. Local parks, greenways and recreational areas have been improved. Activities for at-risk youth and improvements to emergency housing have also received support.
The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 different organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
For more information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project, contact the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335, phone (814) 336-5206, email executive@crawfordheritage.org or visit www.crawfordheritage.org.
