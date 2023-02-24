The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation has announced the availability of applications for its undergraduate scholarship programs.
The application deadline is April 1 (April 15 for Titusville Area students). Eligibility criteria and online applications forms are available at crawfordheritage.org/scholarship.
The foundation administers more than 20 scholarships for which graduating high school seniors from Crawford County may be eligible.
Each scholarship has different eligibility requirements and selection criteria. Applicants will be considered based upon academic achievement, undergraduate field of study and extracurricular involvement, among others.
