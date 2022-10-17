The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation will accept applications for discretionary grants through 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
Grant requests may be submitted by eligible tax-exempt nonprofits, government bodies, municipalities and schools. Grant guidelines and an application form can be found at crawfordheritage.org/grants/grant-guidelines.
The foundation awards discretionary grants twice each year from several funds. Grants from the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation Unrestricted Fund and Ben Franklin Trust support projects in all parts of Crawford County. Programs for children and youth receive support from the Bernadene R. And John B. Cooley Fund while the Crawford County Literacy Council Endowment supports literacy projects. The Marian and Vincent Barsch Fund supports cemetery preservation projects throughout the county. Titusville-area projects are financed by the Fred Lintner Fund and Titusville Fund. Faith-based and religious programs in the Titusville area may apply for funding from the Albert L. Carlson Fund.
Grant awards typically range from $300 to $3,000 with an average of $1,000. Applicants should consider these limitations when making a request.
Grants are awarded to deserving organizations to address a variety of issues including benevolent, charitable and civic functions, community development, education and literary pursuits, health and safety, and research and scientific development, as well as environmental protection and beautification. Grant applications are accepted from tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, government bodies, municipalities and schools.
Previous grants have helped local libraries and museums enhance their collections and offerings. They have supported programs to nurture childhood literacy, rescue and rehabilitate animals, and make the arts more accessible to everyone. Local parks, greenways and recreational areas have been improved. Activities for at-risk youth and improvements to emergency housing have also received support.
More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
• More information: Contact the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation by mail at P.O. Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335; by calling (814) 336-5206; emailing executive@crawfordheritage.org; or visiting crawfordheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.