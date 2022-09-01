For the fourth year in a row, the countywide Crawford Gives fundraising marathon set new highs for total amount of donations given and total number of gifts received.
The 48-hour event concluded Tuesday having collected $654,383.40 from 3,390 donations for 158 participating nonprofits.
“We are thrilled by the result,” event coordinator Christian Maher said in a message to The Meadville Tribune. “Hoping this means good things for the future and the participating organizations. We want each of them to build their capacity.”
A matching fund of approximately $40,000 will be divided among the participating organizations, bringing the total raised close to $700,000.
As executive director of Crawford Heritage Community Foundation (CHCF), the nonprofit that organizes the event each year, Maher will see firsthand some of the benefits of the effort: CHCF was eighth on the list of top fundraisers, having received $16,511.59 from 66 gifts.
But Wesbury United Methodist Community was the big winner — receiving 55,551.82 from 85 gifts.
“Wesbury has always been blessed to have an incredible amount of support from our donors and community,” said Rhonda Thomas, vice president for stewardship and development at the Wesbury Foundation. “However, the level of giving — over $55,000 raised in two days — is beyond our expectations and we are very grateful.”
The specific need Wesbury was hoping to address may have contributed to donors’ generosity, according to Thomas. The money donated to Wesbury will be directed to the organization’s Benevolent Care Fund which supports those residents who have outlived their financial resources.
“Local donors have come to recognize the benefits of giving on these Crawford Gives days,” Thomas added. “We are thankful for all that the Crawford Heritage Foundation does to make this event successful.”
Eighteen nonprofits received more than $10,000 in donations. At the other end of the spectrum, 26 organizations received less than $200, with two receiving no money.
Overall, the total donations represented in increase of about 23 percent from last year. The total number of gifts was also up by 142 — more than 4 percent.
Maher said that while the 48-hour donation window has closed, work on the project continues. Receipts must be checked, checks must be deposited, and some waiting must take place to see if any credit card charges are disputed.
“Some small adjustments usually take place. It will be a little time consuming to do the accounting. But,” he added, “the final number is probably close to a real number.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.