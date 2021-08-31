The annual Crawford Gives fundraiser organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation kicked off Monday with nearly $300,000 raised in 16 hours.
At 4 p.m., the total amount donated equaled $285,306.32 across 1,336 individual donations. This equates to an average donation of around $213.55.
Around $100,000 of the total was donated ahead of the start of Crawford Gives.
The numbers seemed promising to Christian Maher, the foundation's executive director.
"So far we've raised more than half of what we raised last year, so we're well on our way," he said.
There are 135 organizations taking part in this year's Crawford Gives, which allows people to donate directly to nonprofit organizations of their choice in Crawford County.
Meadville's Academy Theatre was leading the way in terms of donations at 4 p.m., with $21,359.16 donated. Women's Services, meanwhile, had the most number of donations at 54.
Of note for Maher was South Lake Preserve, a Conneaut Lake organization that is seeking to build a public park adjacent to the historic site of the Ice House Park with the money donated. This is the first year South Lake Preserve has taken part, according to Maher, and they were third in total donated, bringing in $20,357.78 across only nine gifts.
Crawford Gives will continue until midnight tonight. Donors can give by visiting crawfordgives.org.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.