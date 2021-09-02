In just its third year, the 48-hour Crawford Gives charity drive raised more than a half-million dollars.
“That was really exciting,” said Christian Maher, who coordinates the effort in his role as executive director of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation. “It reiterates that people in this area are super generous.”
And the generosity came from well beyond northwestern Pennsylvania, Maher was quick to add Wednesday, with gifts being made from all over the country, including one from a donor in Hawaii.
The giving on Monday and Tuesday was enough to raise $531,593.73 for the 135 nonprofit organizations participating in the event, according to Maher.
The top recipient this year was the Academy Theatre, which received $38,214.38. The Academy, which plans to hold its first in-person performance in 18 months when “Always … Patsy Cline” premieres Oct. 1, improved upon its results last year, when it finished second with nearly $26,000.
Overall, the event improved its results, raising nearly $154,000 more than last year.
Donors made 3,248 gifts, up from 3,171 last year. Because donors can give to multiple organizations, Maher said it was not yet clear how many individuals participated.
Common Roots, a nonprofit working on “sustainable and attainable housing” in Meadville, attracted the most donors with 130.
Maher said donations to the organization ranged from $5 to $1,000, with most in the $25 to $50 range. He stressed the significance of such gifts.
“Our main goal is to get more people involved in philanthropy,” Maher said, "so that they realize anybody can have an effect on an organization and help them achieve their goals.”
The event has come a long way since 2019, when the first version lasted 24 hours and raised $162,000 for 91 organizations via 1,700 donations.
A complete list of this year’s participants and the amount of money raised for each is available at crawfordgives.org.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.