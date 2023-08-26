Crawford Gives, the annual festival of philanthropy for nonprofits in Crawford County, takes place Sunday through Tuesday.
The three-day timespan of the event makes it bigger than ever, but there’s even more to it than that: online donations can be submitted as early as today. Descriptions of the participating organizations can be found at crawfordgives.org. Credit card donations can also be made through the website.
“It seems like there’s that kind of demand,” said Christian Maher, executive director of Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, the nonprofit that coordinates the event. “We’ve done a ‘silent’ day for the first day before. Now we’re just going for it.”
Descriptions of the participating organizations can be found at crawfordgives.org. Credit card donations can also be made through the website.
Part of the motivation arose from the event’s use of social media, according to Maher. Often the algorithms that determine what users see result in relevant events or announcements showing up three days after the fact, he said. By expanding the campaign’s duration, organizers hope to capture more potential donors while the giving window remains open.
Approximately 170 nonprofits are expected to participate, up from 158 last year, when 3,390 donations produced $654,383.40 in total giving.
“Fingers crossed, maybe we’ll see an extra digit,” Maher said in hopes of seeing the total giving go over $1 million.
As in the past, the event will include livestreaming via the Crawford Gives Facebook page. This year, the event will also have a “Titusville Day.” On Monday, organizers will have a physical presence in that city from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Farmers National Bank, 127 W. Spring St., for those who wish to drop off gifts in person rather than use their credit cards online.
Cash gifts can also be submitted in Meadville at the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, 415 Chestnut St.
Those contributing by cash or check should be sure their donations are received by Monday in order to have them count toward the fundraising totals and to benefit from a matching pool of donations provided by an anonymous donor, Armstrong and Palmiero Toyota. Checks should be made payable to Crawford Heritage Community Foundation. A form to designate the appropriate recipients is available at crawfordgives.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.