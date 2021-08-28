The spirit of giving is in the air as the annual Crawford Gives fundraising drive for area nonprofits will make its return Monday and Tuesday.
Organized by Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, Crawford Gives allows donators to give to a nonprofit of their choice by either using the website crawfordgives.org or submitting a check at the foundation's office before Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, a total of 130 organizations are taking part in this year's funding drive. That's up from 116 last year, and 91 from the first year of Crawford Gives in 2019.
Christian Maher, executive director of the foundation, said he is happy with the rise in participating nonprofits. He also hopes the number of donors and amount given see similar such rises, and said he would like to see the amount donated rise by about the same amount it did from the first year to the second year.
Around $207,000 was given out through the inaugural Crawford Gives, with that number jumping to about $377,000 raised last year.
Crawford Gives was inspired by similarly-structured donation drives in multiple counties, including Erie Gives. Maher said Erie Gives has seen growth year after year as more people become aware of the event, with it now raising a major pool of money. This year's Erie Gives, for example, brought in about $7 million, according to Maher.
"We're hoping some day we move in that kind of direction," he said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many events this past year, many of the new nonprofits joining Crawford Gives includes those that rely on in-person events to raise money.
"A lot of the new organizations we've been seeing are volunteer fire departments who traditionally rely on event fundraising," Maher said.
Organizations such as those fire departments or local Little League baseball teams often don't have a sophisticated fundraising operation, Maher said. Crawford Gives provides a chance to those groups to raise funds and potentially reach a wider audience due to most of the fundraising being online.
Further, Maher said the foundation aims to educate the involved nonprofits on fundraising. This is a mission that goes beyond just Crawford Gives and is a year-round effort.
"That will help them become more sustainable longterm," he said of the education. "Hopefully it will make more impactful organizations overtime."
One of the reasons Crawford Gives was started was to expand the amount of financial help the foundation can give to local nonprofits. While the group already gives out around $1 million in discretionary grant making, those funds don't often fulfill all the needs of organizations that ask for help.
With this being the third year of Crawford Gives, Maher believes all of the major kinks have been worked out of the process and the staff are more prepared to handle the 48 hours of giving.
"Now we've kind of got it down to a science," he said. "In my head right now, I'm already thinking about next year and what we can do better."
For returning organizations, Crawford Gives has proven a major benefit. Rhonda Thomas, vice president of stewardship and development at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, said the group has raised around $63,000 across both years it participated in Crawford Gives.
All of that money was funneled into the Wesbury Benevolent Care Fund, which provides financial assistance to residents who have exhausted their other resources. The fund is used to help out in situations like the loss of a spouse or the development of a medical condition that can place financial strain on residents.
"It's very important," Thomas said of the fund. "Matter of fact, it's one of the things that gives residents peace of mind when they move here."
Thomas said Crawford Gives has helped raise awareness of the fund and attracted more people to give to it. Wesbury received 92 donations during the 2020 Crawford Gives, an increase from 55 in the first year.
She also praised the fact that the event benefits nonprofits "of all levels," assisting both smaller and larger operations.
Crawford Gives kicks off at midnight Monday for online giving. Paper checks, however, can already be donated by dropping them off at 415 Chestnut St., Meadville. Checks should be submitted with a check contribution form available at crawfordgives.org, and should be made payable to Crawford Heritage Community Foundation.
