With a little more than 24 hours remaining in the annual Crawford Gives fundraising drive, the 2023 edition of the event was nearing the $500,000 mark.
By 6:30 p.m. Monday, more than 2,500 donations had been made to 163 area nonprofits for a total of $479,612.05. The average donation size was nearly $190.
“I’m exhausted,” said Christian Maher, executive director of Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, the nonprofit that coordinates the event. “Things seem to be moving in right direction. We can’t complain too much.”
At a similar point last year, the drive had generated approximately $310,000.
This year’s version of Crawford Gives is bigger in several respects. Not only has the number of participating organizations increased from 158 to 170, the official duration was expanded from 48 to 72 hours. At the last minute, however, Maher said organizers would open the online platform for the event on Saturday, thus allowing a 96-hour philanthropy window.
“It seems like there’s that kind of demand,” he said in the lead-up to the launch.
Monday offered a chance to highlight nonprofits based in eastern Crawford County, with organizers collecting checks delivered in person to Farmers National Bank in Titusville.
“We’re on track to beat Titusville giving from last year,” Maher said. “That’s a win.”
The overall leader by Monday evening was the Academy Theatre with nearly $30,000 raised. Meadville Medical Center Foundation was close behind and French Creek Recreational Trails, Center for Family Services Inc., Meadville Area Recreation Foundation and Wesbury had all received more than $18,000 in donations. Seven organizations had not yet received any donations.
Crawford Gives will continue until midnight tonight. Updated leaderboard information and online giving can be found at crawfordgives.org. Checks can be sent by mail to Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville PA 16335, but if received after today the donations will not be included in event totals. Crawford Gives can be reached at (814) 336-5206.
Checks can also be dropped off during the event at the Crawford Gives headquarters at 415 Chestnut St. to guarantee the donation is included in running totals kept for each organization.
Maher said staff will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but can work with donors to make the deadline if necessary.
“We will continue to accept checks,” he added. “If people need us to make arrangements for pickup, just give us a call.”
