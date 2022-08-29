Crawford Gives, the annual 48-hour fundraising marathon for area nonprofits, hits full speed today after opening with early-bird donations Sunday and online tracking of total donations earlier today. Nearly 160 organizations are participating this year, according to Christian Maher, executive director of Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, the nonprofit that coordinates the event.
The event continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and can be found online at crawfordgives.org.
Throughout the weekend, more video profiles of various participating organizations were added to the Crawford Gives Facebook page. The goal is to reach as many people as possible and increase engagement, according to Maher. Now in its fourth year, the drive’s social media outreach campaign is an effort to reach one group in particular.
“A big part of our goal is to try to get young people involved in charitable giving, so that’s why we do a lot online,” Maher said. Even with the intentional focus on cultivating younger givers, Maher noted, “a lot of our gifts come in through traditional checks and older people.”
The event also serves as a boot camp of sorts for smaller nonprofits that the resources for full-time lack full-time marketing campaigns.
“This kind of concerted effort,” Maher said, citing the increased demands, such as videos for social media, and the increased attention that typically results, can “teach people some things they can do to be more effective.”
The event’s results in its first three years demonstrate its effectiveness. The first Crawford Gives, in 2019, lasted 24 hours and raised $162,000 for 91 organizations via 1,700 donations. The funds drive expanded to 48 hours in 2020, and last year it raised more than $538,000 for 135 organizations via 3,248 gifts.
With 158 nonprofits this year, participation has increased 17 percent from 2021 and 74 percent since the first event.
Turning charitable giving into an annual event can help drive momentum, according to Maher.
Seeing Crawford Gives signs, with their ubiquitous acorns, throughout the Meadville area and beyond, receiving reminders via social media, and word of mouth all help to create a giving occasion. Charitable donations can be given any time, of course, but the Crawford Gives event creates a reason why they should be done at a concrete, specific time rather than a nebulous “any time.”
Citing himself as an example, Maher recalled forgetting to send the usual check that he donates to a childcare program in his hometown each year.
“I totally forgot last year. Every time I see a post on Facebook, I think, ‘Oh my god, I have to send a check.’ and every time, I forget,” he said. “If you have something like this, where you’re getting emails from people reminding you, you’re more motivated to do it and follow through on the giving.”
The event also creates a reason for people to encourage others to give, which is a powerful driver of charity, according to Maher. “People tend to give to things, not that they’re necessarily really enamored of, but things that their friends ask them to give to,” he said. “People respond to that.”
Credit card gifts to any of the 158 participating organizations can be made at crawfordgives.org. Checks can be sent by mail to Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville PA 16335. Checks can also be dropped off at the Crawford Gives headquarters at 415 Chestnut St. during the event to guarantee that the donation is included in running totals kept for each organization.
