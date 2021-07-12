Crawford and Erie counties as well as Ashtabula County, Ohio, are under a flash flood watch from noon through this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The rain will be triggered as a moist air mass will be in place across the Ohio Valley, according to forecasters.
It means afternoon and evening thunderstorms are anticipated in the vicinity of a warm front moving over the region. A lake breeze is possible this afternoon and may enhance rainfall rates and thunderstorm coverage, too.
Thunderstorms will develop early this afternoon and continue into the evening hours, with the heaviest rain likely to occur across portions of northeast Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the watch area, with locally heavier amounts possible, especially from 2 to 8 p.m.
The threat of rain is expected to ease after 9 p.m.