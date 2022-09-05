The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland has issued a flood watch for Crawford and Erie counties until 11 p.m.
The flood watch also is in effect for the rest of northwestern and western Pennsylvania.
Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. The storms may produce locally heavy rainfall on already saturated ground, according to forecasters.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Residents should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
