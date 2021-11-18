Crawford County's official tabulation of votes from the Nov. 2 election is under way with almost one-third of the 68 precincts counted, county Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
Officially sworn-in tabulators completed vote counts in 21 of the county's 68 precincts as of Wednesday, said Soff, who serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Soff reminded the public the results currently posted on the county's website, though, remain unofficial.
While official tabulation might be completed by the end of the week, official tabulation results won't be posted online until several steps are completed, Soff said.
Once the tabulation is completed, those numbers will contain results from 45 provisional ballots cast countywide, 12 emergency ballots countywide and three overseas or military ballots countywide.
The tabulation books then are signed by tabulators with the books available for public inspection for five days at the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Office at the courthouse in Meadville for any possible legal challenges to the results. The public can view the results during the inspection period, but results still are not final, Soff said.
Once the five-day public inspection period is completed, the books are signed again by tabulators. The Board of Elections then would vote to certify the results as final and official with the results posted on the county's website as well.
Crawford County also is part of the 67-county statewide recount of Pennsylvania’s judge of Commonwealth Court race. The recount was ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of State because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in the Nov. 2 election. The closeness of that election triggered a mandatory statewide recount of the ballots under Pennsylvania’s Election Code.
Soff said Crawford County will be able to certify its results even if the statewide recount is incomplete at the time since the county is only certifying its results of the Commonwealth Court race, not the statewide total in that race.
