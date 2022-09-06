Chad Hoover

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Chad Hoover

Age: 45

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failure to appear for formal arraignment on various charges including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

