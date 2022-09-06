Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Chad Hoover
Age: 45
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failure to appear for formal arraignment on various charges including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.