Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Brandy D. Hanes

Age: 32

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair color: Blond

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear for court hearings on burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and other charges.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

