Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Brandy D. Hanes
Age: 32
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair color: Blond
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear for court hearings on burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and other charges.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
