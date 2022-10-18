Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Ronald A. Jones
Age: 55
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair color: Gray
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on a DUI controlled substance and another driving-related charge, and also failed to appear for sentencing on a charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
