Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Ronald A. Jones

Age: 55

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair color: Gray

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on a DUI controlled substance and another driving-related charge, and also failed to appear for sentencing on a charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

