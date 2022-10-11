Morgan T. Rotkovecz

Morgan T. Rotkovecz

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Morgan T. Rotkovecz

Age: 21

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

Hair color: Black

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear at sentencing on possession of controlled substance and disorderly conduct charges, and failing to appear for sentencing on theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other driving-related charges.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you