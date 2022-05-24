Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 3:27 am
Zachary D. Polk
Name: Zachary D. Polk
Age: 23
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Violating probation on an original charge of theft by unlawful taking.
