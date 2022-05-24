Zachary D. Polk

Name: Zachary D. Polk

Age: 23

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Violating probation on an original charge of theft by unlawful taking.

