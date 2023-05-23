Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Cody T. Ray
Age: 41
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 270 pounds
Hair color: Red
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failure to appear as directed on original charges of DUI, defiant trespass, marijuana — small amount personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.