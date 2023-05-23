Cody T. Ray

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Cody T. Ray

Age: 41

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 270 pounds

Hair color: Red

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failure to appear as directed on original charges of DUI, defiant trespass, marijuana — small amount personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

