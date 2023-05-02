Phillip J. Davis Jr.

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Phillip J. Davis Jr.

Age: 26

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 260 pounds

Hair color: Blond

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on original charges of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

