Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Phillip J. Davis Jr.
Age: 26
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 260 pounds
Hair color: Blond
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on original charges of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.