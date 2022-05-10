Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Janelle M. Sammons
Age: 28
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair color: Blond
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentence court on DUI, controlled substance — impaired ability, and other charges; failing to appear for sentence court on possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges; and failing to appear for sentence court on a DUI: controlled substance charge.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.