Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Janelle M. Sammons

Age: 28

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair color: Blond

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentence court on DUI, controlled substance — impaired ability, and other charges; failing to appear for sentence court on possession of controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges; and failing to appear for sentence court on a DUI: controlled substance charge.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

