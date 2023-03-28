Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Alexander R. Marvin
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failure to appear for sentencing on a charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
