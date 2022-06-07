Taylor S. Garland

Taylor S. Garland

Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Name: Taylor S. Garland

Age: 31

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for two court hearings. The first was on an original charge of resisting arrest. The second was for access device issued to another who did not authorize use.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you