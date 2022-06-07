Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Taylor S. Garland
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for two court hearings. The first was on an original charge of resisting arrest. The second was for access device issued to another who did not authorize use.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
