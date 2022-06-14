Jason Z. Hannold

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Jason Z. Hannold

Age: 27

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 280 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Hazel

Wanted for: Failing to appear at court hearing on drug charges, and failing to appear for a scheduled conference or hearing with domestic relations.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

