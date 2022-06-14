Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Jason Z. Hannold
Age: 27
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 280 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Hazel
Wanted for: Failing to appear at court hearing on drug charges, and failing to appear for a scheduled conference or hearing with domestic relations.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
