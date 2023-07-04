Ronald W. Burnside

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Ronald W. Burnside

Age: 53

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Hazel

Wanted for: Failing to appear at court hearing on original charges of intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

