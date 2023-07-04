Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Ronald W. Burnside
Age: 53
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Hazel
Wanted for: Failing to appear at court hearing on original charges of intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
