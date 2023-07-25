John E. Frombach

Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Name: John E. Frombach

Age: 44

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear for arraignment on original charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, alteration or destruction of vehicle ID number, receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and other charges.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

