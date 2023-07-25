Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: John E. Frombach
Age: 44
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear for arraignment on original charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, alteration or destruction of vehicle ID number, receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and other charges.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
