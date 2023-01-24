Stacy K. Blystone

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Stacy K. Blystone

Age: 50

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on original charges of criminal use of communication facility; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and intentional possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

