Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Stacy K. Blystone
Age: 50
Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on original charges of criminal use of communication facility; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and intentional possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.