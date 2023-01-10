Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: William C. Deeter-Lyon
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear at sentence court. The first warrant is for a guilty plea to a drug charge, and the second warrant is for a guilty plea to a charge of eluding police and driving under the influence, controlled substance.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
