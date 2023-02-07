Lacey M. Blount

Lacey M. Blount

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Lacey M. Blount

Age: 38

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 105 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Hazel

Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked; and failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of retail theft and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you