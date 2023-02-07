Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Lacey M. Blount
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 105 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Hazel
Wanted for: Failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked; and failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of retail theft and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
