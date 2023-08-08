Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Patrick J. Miller
Age: 48
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges, and failing to appear for court appearance on intentional possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
