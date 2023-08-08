Patrick J. Miller

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Patrick J. Miller

Age: 48

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges, and failing to appear for court appearance on intentional possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

