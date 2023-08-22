Robert B. Wilson Jr.

Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Name: Robert B. Wilson Jr.

Age: 42

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 250 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on original charges of theft by unlawful taking, evading arrest or detention on foot, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and operation on streets and highways.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

