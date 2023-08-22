Here’s this week’s “Most Wanted” from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
Name: Robert B. Wilson Jr.
Age: 42
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on original charges of theft by unlawful taking, evading arrest or detention on foot, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and operation on streets and highways.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.