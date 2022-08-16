Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Clinton L. Proctor Jr.
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on a driving under the influence (DUI) controlled substance charge. Proctor also has an active state parole warrant.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
