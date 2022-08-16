Clinton L. Proctor Jr.

Clinton L. Proctor Jr.

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Clinton L. Proctor Jr.

Age: 27

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear as directed on a driving under the influence (DUI) controlled substance charge. Proctor also has an active state parole warrant.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you