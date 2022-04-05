Name: Joshua B. Foster
Age: 43
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair color: Gray
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Violating terms of probation on an original charge of simple assault.
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 3:01 am
Joan (Joni) Irene Markam passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 1, 2022 at the age of 83. Joni was born at home in Erie, Pennsylvania on December 21, 1938. As a child, she lived her earliest years with her late parents, Gertrude Grumblatt Markham and Howard Asdale Markha…