Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Alex J. Appod
Age: 31
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 235 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear to court hearing on original charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment. There also is a warrant issued from the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office for failure to pay costs.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.
