Alex J. Appod

Alex J. Appod

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Alex J. Appod

Age: 31

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 235 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear to court hearing on original charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment. There also is a warrant issued from the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office for failure to pay costs.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you