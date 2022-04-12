featured Crawford County's 'most wanted' for April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Name: Michael SmithAge: 27Height: 6 feet, 2 inchesWeight: 160 pounds Hair color: BrownEye color: GreenWanted for: Failing to appear for court hearing on driving under the influence and other drug charges. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Most Wanted Anatomy Work Color Crawford County Hair Eye Week Caller Law Michael Smith Sheriff Office Name Criminal Law Brown Hearing Drug Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Online Directory Call A Pro Local Job Network 2022 Regional College & Trade School Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries WYMAN, Ronald Apr 8, 2022 GILLIAND, Richard "Rick" Jan 27, 1940 - Apr 8, 2022 COUNSELMAN, Robin Oct 4, 1958 - Apr 9, 2022 GILLIAND, Richard "Rich" Jan 27, 1940 - Apr 8, 2022 Counselman, Robin