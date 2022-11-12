ERIE — For the orchestral debut of the Warner Theater’s newly installed “Mighty” Wurlitzer Theater Organ, the Erie Philharmonic was willing to scour the world to secure a truly exceptional musician — a man Steve Weiser, the Philharmonic’s executive director, calls “one of the finest organists in history.”
Fortunately for the “Phil,” any consideration of the world’s leading organists runs through Crawford County.
Cameron Carpenter, who makes his Erie Philharmonic debut tonight on the Mighty Wurlitzer, calls Germany home nowadays, but the 41-year-old “rock star” of classical music was born in Titusville and spent much of his youth in Townville and Meadville. As a preteen, he spent several years as the organist at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church in Saegertown and he logged hours — and hours — on organs at various churches around Diamond Park in Meadville and at Allegheny College’s Ford Chapel.
“The talent and technical prowess he brings to the organ, I really think, is unmatched,” Weiser said of Carpenter in a phone interview Friday. “With the way that he’s changed the game and changed the art form and brought a level of notoriety — not in a bad sense, but in getting the organ soloist to be a mainstream instrumentalist — I really think Cameron was responsible for doing that.”
Before Carpenter, who was in the running for a Grammy in 2009, no organist had ever been nominated in the best solo instrumental performance category. Before Carpenter, organists, no matter how accomplished, were anchored to their instruments and to the relatively few concert halls and churches that housed them. But in 2014, Carpenter took to the stage of New York’s Lincoln Center to debut the International Touring Organ, a digital organ designed to his specifications and transported via tractor trailer.
The Touring Organ is mothballed now, a casualty of the pandemic’s limited touring opportunities, but Carpenter won’t need it now that Erie offers the sort of instrument typically found only in much larger cities.
“It’s a really important thing that this has happened,” Carpenter said of the installation of the Mighty Wurlitzer. Other theaters around the country have restored their organs, but Carpenter called the return of an organ to the Warner Theater, where the original instrument had been removed in the 1970s, a virtually unique situation. “To have a monumental restoration of this cultural center and then to also install an organ where an organ had not been present for many decades — it’s almost as though a new theater had sort of been dropped from the sky.”
Carpenter’s performance of Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings with the orchestra and two solo pieces will be his first performance in western Pennsylvania since he played with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 2018. A busy rehearsal schedule has kept him from returning to Crawford County this week, he said, but he remains “very much influenced by the area.”
“My upbringing in northwestern Pennsylvania allowed me to focus on music and creativity and to develop into an individual,” he said.
The individuality that resulted often draws reactions from music critics who note the flashiness of his performances or the unconventional nature of his youthful hairdos in the same breath that they praise his technical brilliance on an instrument that he often seems to engage like a gymnast on an athletic apparatus.
It’s an instrument that, perhaps surprisingly, drew the young prodigy through visual appeal rather than aural.
“I was attracted to the idea of the console, the many controls, keyboards and the obvious implication of the possibility that is inherently implied in the image of so many controls,” Carpenter said. “Even as a little child this was really exciting to me and investigating that led me further into the instrument and into the music itself.”
Warner Theater audience members tonight will have a unique opportunity to see — and hear — Carpenter continue his exploration of those musical possibilities.
