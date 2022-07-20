Richard Louv, author of the best-selling book “Last Child in the Woods,” wrote of the need to reacquaint and immerse children and youth into the natural world.
To assist in this effort, the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council is again hosting the Crawford Conservation Camp Aug. 1-5 at the Black Ash Sportsman Club. The camp will give youth an opportunity to learn about and experience a wide range of activities related to conservation of natural resources, organizers said.
President Bob Schoenfeldt, life-long resident of northwestern Pennsylvania and an avid outdoorsman said that “enjoyment of our outdoor activities requires that we instill in our youth the knowledge and passion needed to protect our natural resources. That is best accomplished by immersing them directly into a variety of age-appropriate, hands-on activities that can lead to life-long engagement and enjoyment, and help to develop a strong sense of environmental stewardship.”
The camp, which is for youth 11 to 17, runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $50. Lunch will be provided.
Activities will include:
• Focus on French Creek and the French Creek watershed
• Shooting sports
• Bat study and life cycle
• Outdoor safety
• Trapping discussions
• Firearm safety
• Falconry demonstration
Organizations that will provide demonstrations and activities include:
• Erie National Wildlife Refuge
• Creek Connections
• French Creek Valley Conservancy
• Pennsylvania Fish and Commission
• Pennsylvania Game Commission
• Allegheny College
• Foundation for Sustainable Forests
The mission of the Crawford County Youth Conservation Camp is to connect youth to the natural world and engage them in outdoor recreation, conservation, and lifelong environmental stewardship. As participants learn about habitats, ecosystems, flora and fauna, land use, animal care, and survival skills, they will discover the endless activities the outdoors can offer and the benefits of protecting and conserving open spaces, parks, and wilderness areas.
• More information: Call (814) 333-33-8464 or email guide2b@zoominternet.net.
