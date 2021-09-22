Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties are among 17 western Pennsylvania counties under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
Ashtabula, Lake, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio also are under the tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
The tornado watch means weather conditions favor thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.
The National Weather Service Office in Cleveland said there is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Strong damaging wind gusts and possibly a tornado can be expected with the severe thunderstorms.