Crawford County is ready to ticket and tow vehicles that park illegally in the county’s permit-only employee parking deck in downtown Meadville.
Illegally parking in the parking deck would be considered a parking violation on private property, according to Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Tautin.
A fine for illegally parking on private property within the city starts at $30.
Illegal parking at the permit-only deck has become an “on-and-off” issue the past year, but now has started to increase, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff.
The $2.3 million two-story deck opened in late 2018 at Walnut Street and Chancery Lane with 113 spaces. It was built by the county for free parking for workers at the county courthouse and adjacent county judicial center.
The county has 93 of the 113 spaces with the other 20 reserved for tenants of the nearby Parkside Commons apartments. Those 20 spaces are under a 10-year agreement with Tom Kennedy, owner of Parkside Commons, who sold the county some of the land needed for the parking deck.
“We’ve left notes on windshields reminding people the deck is reserved for permit holders only,” Soff said.
Another issue is that some county workers may not be displaying the required sticker in or on their vehicle so it is easily visible.
“It can’t be tucked down inside the center console,” Soff said. “The sticker must be easily visible from outside looking into the vehicle.”
A Tribune check of the parking deck Wednesday morning found 17 vehicles that appeared to be parked illegally among the 93 total county spaces. The 17 vehicles either didn’t have a county sticker or a municipal government license plate. Also, not all of the 93 county parking spaces were filled.
However, 17 out of 93 spaces represents 18.27 percent of the county spaces occupied by vehicles that appeared to be illegally parked.
“Seventeen? That’s a problem,” Soff said when told of the number of apparently illegally parked vehicles found in Wednesday’s informal survey. “We’re looking to enforce the county permit-only parking within days.”