Today, sirens will shriek across Crawford County as the county conducts its severe weather exercise.
Each year local, county, state and federal agencies participate in the countywide exercise to practice and test plans and equipment in the event of a major emergency, according to Allen Clark, the county’s emergency management agency coordinator.
“All emergencies and disasters are local and this exercise tests the local response to emergencies with the county supporting those efforts,” Clark said. It’s only by testing plans, equipment and training efforts can officials know what works well and what areas need improvement before a real emergency occurs.
At 11 a.m. a tornado warning drill will sound for all schools, hospitals, critical needs facilities and the general public.
A tornado warning tone is a steady tone from an emergency siren for one minute followed by a one-minute pause. That is then followed by another steady tone for one minute.
As part of the drill, the Crawford County Department of Public Safety will staff the county Emergency Operations Center with volunteers and department employees along with representatives from the American Red Cross and Penelec.
Clark said public safety officials cannot stress enough that families should be prepared to survive for at least a week without outside assistance in the event of an emergency.
“Some disasters have affected entire communities and public safety will quickly respond to provide emergency assistance,” he said.
“But if you are not injured and do not need emergency help, you should have a plan and a kit to survive at least a week without power and outside help,’’ Clark said. “If everyone would do that, then the stress on the emergency services system could concentrate on the injured and damaged buildings.”
• More information on preparedness: Visit ready.gov.