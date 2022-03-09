The Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council Inc. recently received four grant awards – three from the NRA Foundation and one from the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation.
The NRA grants are to assist the Maplewood High School youth trap team, the Cochranton High School youth trap team and the Youth Conservation Camp hosted by the Sportsmen’s Council. The three grants will provide trap-load ammunition to the two high school trap teams and merchandise and supplies such as eye and ear protections, targets and several firearms to the Youth Conservation Camp.
The three NRA Foundation awards total $7,000.
Bob Schoenfeldt, president of the Sportsmen’s Council said, “We are pleased and excited that the NRA Foundation is making an investment in our youth in Crawford County and the Sportsmen’s Council is honored that we were selected for the grant awards.”
In addition, the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation awarded a grant to the Sportsmen’s Council in the amount of $2,500. The funds will be used to assist the Crawford County Conservation District for their signage projects at the trailheads of three trails at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center in Saegertown.
Shawn Myers, president of the PWF said, ““The PWF’s mission is to educate Pennsylvanians about our environment and inspire them to protect and conserve our natural resources. It was great to work with the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council and getting this grant for the Woodcock Creek Nature Center for three new signs to educate the public while visiting the park.”
During the check presentation to the Conservation District, Tracey Crawford, Conservation District manager said, “We are so grateful to the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council as well as the PA Wildlife Federation for their collaborative effort using the grant program and funding the Conservation District signage project. Together with the Peter A. Yeager Foundation and the Kiwanis of Meadville, the Woodcock Creek Nature Center will be home to three new trail signs. This is a project that has been many months in the making and we are looking forward to getting the signs in the ground.”