The NRA Foundation recently awarded the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council Inc. four grants totaling $7,500 to fund four separate projects.
“We are very excited about the projects/events that will ultimately benefit from the funding and are pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our outdoor sporting community, especially directing the assistance to our youth and to women,” said Bob Schoenfeldt, president of council.
The projects or events are:
• Maplewood High School youth trap team, 25 cases of ammunition, $2,600
• Cochranton High School youth trap team, 25 cases of ammunition, $2,600
• Crawford County Youth Conservation Camp, miscellaneous merchandise for a week-long day camp, muzzleloader, 22 rifles, cleaning supplies, firearm cases and targets, $,1300
• Women On Target shooting clinic, led by NRA instructors, ammunition, $1,000
The NRA Foundation, Inc. is a tax-exempt organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America. These activities are designed to promote firearm and hunting safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shootings sports, and to educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological, and artistic context.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.