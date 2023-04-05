Students in local school districts will head home early in anticipation of a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” next year thanks to a half-day that is being built into the academic calendar.
The partial day off will coincide with a total solar eclipse taking place Monday, April 8, 2024. The path of the eclipse will stretch from Mexico to Maine, with Crawford County squarely in the path of totality.
“The only thing I want to point out that’s a little bit different in this coming year’s calendar is April 8,” Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington told school board members when he introduced the proposed 2023-24 calendar last month. “We are in the direct path of that, so therefore the idea is to have a half day and have the kids home by the time that starts.”
The calendar, which was unanimously approved by board members last week, includes an Act 80 day that coincides with the eclipse. Washington said teachers, who remain at work after students are dismissed, will engage in professional development activities for the remainder of the day.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Act 80 days allow school districts an exception to the 180-day school year requirement for “specified activities that will improve the educational program” as long as the district still meets the required minimum hours of instruction.
While teachers will be working, Washington predicted scenes that could include spectators parked along roads and setting up tents in anticipation of the temporary darkness that will descend when the moon passes before the sun.
“Many, many people in the world that follow this,” Washington told the board, “so you will have tons of people converging in this area.”
In Meadville, the eclipse will begin at about 2:02 p.m. Since the moon will completely block out the sun from approximately 3:16 to 3:19 p.m., a full-day school schedule would mean the eclipse would be taking place shortly before middle and high school students are dismissed in the city.
Allegheny College physics professor Jamie Lombardi was glad to hear that students will be able to experience the eclipse at home.
“Eclipse events like this are relatively rare, and total eclipses can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said in an email to The Meadville Tribune. “During the total eclipse, it will become as dark as night. With totality occurring a little after 3 p.m. in the Meadville area, it makes sense to avoid having students walking home or being on buses during that time.”
Lombardi recommended following instructions from how-to videos widely available online to create a pinhole camera for viewing the eclipse or buying eclipse glasses from a “reputable vendor.”
Meadville last experienced a solar eclipse in August 2017, but was hundreds of miles away from the path of totality that stretched from Oregon to South Carolina.
For the 2024 eclipse, the period of total darkness in Meadville will last about two minutes and 35 seconds. Areas to the north or west will have slightly longer periods of total darkness while areas to the east and south will have shorter periods, Lombardi said.
In Conneautville, the period of totality will last about three minutes and 18 seconds. Erie’s period of totality will be even longer — about three minutes and 43 seconds.
“In terms of astronomical viewing opportunities, this is a significant event that people are likely to remember for the rest of their lives,” Lombardi said. “Eclipse events like this are relatively rare, and total eclipses can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Astronomers will travel the globe to view and study total solar eclipses. The fact that this eclipse is coming to us makes it extra special.”
Crawford Central students won’t be the only ones with a chance to enjoy the eclipse. Washington reminded board members that the district develops its calendar in consultation with officials from Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts and Crawford Tech, which draws students from all three districts.
Conneaut School Board last month approved a similar calendar with an early dismissal on the day of the eclipse. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said that, as for Crawford Central, the eclipse motivated the early dismissal.
PENNCREST School Board is expected to vote on the district’s 2023-24 calendar when it meets April 13. A draft of the calendar provided to board members last month included a similar early dismissal on the day of the eclipse.
One element of the total eclipse experience remains outside of the districts’ control, even with plans set more than a year in advance: the weather.
“Even if it’s cloudy, it will still get dark, and there will be a noticeable temperature drop,” Lombardi noted. “We should all hope that the skies are clear of clouds on the day of the eclipse for the most dramatic effect.”
