Crawford County School for Adult Education is offering two resume writing workshops this month.
The first workshop will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 272 Chestnut St., Suite I, Meadville. The second workshop is set for Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizers said one of the challenges of applying for a job or enrolling in a program for continuing education is how to begin the application process. This workshop will help you find some direction in goal setting for that next big step in your work life.
Topics for the workshop include:
• How to build a resume.
• The proper format for a cover letter.
• How to design and gather items for a portfolio.
• Completing an application.
• Practicing a mock interview targeted toward your personal goals.
The instructor is Constance Youngblood.
• More information: Call (814) 807-1500.
• To register: Email ccadulted5@gmail.com.
