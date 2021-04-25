The Crawford County Board of Elections remains in need of poll workers for the May 18 primary election to staff precincts.
Poll workers especially are needed at precincts in the Titusville and Linesville areas.
Elections in Crawford County require more than 300 workers at 68 precincts across the county.Two-hour poll worker training session will be conducted the next week, starting Monday.
Training sessions will be scheduled in Meadville and in Titusville.Those interested becoming a poll worker are asked to contact the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.