The phone system for the Crawford County Courthouse, Crawford County Judicial Center and other county facilities are experiencing poor audio issues.
However, the county's 911 system is not affected, according to the Crawford County Office of Public Safety.
Phone calls may be made to and received from county facilities, but the quality of the phone call is very distorted and difficult to understand, according to the county.
Technicians are working to identify the problem and restore the system as quickly as possible. Further updates will be sent out as needed, according to the county.